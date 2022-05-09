Yikes… that wind over the weekend was unrelenting! Even when the sunshine broke out, and it looked like a nice day, that whipping winds added a chill to the air as trees swayed back and forth. With highs over the weekend stuck in the 50s, temps ran about 10 degrees below average for the time of year. We’ll pretty much see a similar forecast the next couple of days as to what we had yesterday. Temps will be just a few degrees milder.

The strongest winds today will be across the Cape and Islands, with gusts 35-45mph there. Inland, gusts 25-35mph will be felt. With gusty winds and low humidity, the risk of brush/grass fires spreading quickly is high. Careful with any open flame today as it’s certainly not a good day to burn yard waste.







Tomorrow is fairly similar to today before some more clouds drift in Wednesday. I don’t expect much rain Wednesday, but a few patches of drizzle or spotty light showers, are possible near the coast, especially Southeast Mass. Temps range from 50-55 at the coast Wednesday to near 65 inland.



Thursday is transition day into a summer feel to the air as highs head up to 75-80 inland, 65-70 coast. Friday will likely crack 80 inland. The weekend will be warm too with highs in the low to mid 80s inland (70 coast) Saturday and in the 70s Sunday. From time to time, a few spotty showers are possible over the weekend, with the highest chance Sunday. It’ll even be a bit muggy be then.