Feeling the freeze this morning? It’s hard not too with the chilly air combining with a gusty wind this morning. Wind chills hover into the single digits and lower teens to kick off the day, and only recover to the 15-20 range this afternoon as highs near 30. That breeze is steady at 10-20mph with gusts 25-35mph, strongest this morning. It’s dry start to finish with mostly to partly sunny skies.

Winds lighten up tonight as temps tumble into the single digits and teens by tomorrow morning. Yes, winds remain lighter tomorrow, but it’s still chilly with highs near 30.

Friday, we’ll warm up to near seasonable levels, in the mid to upper 30s.



The weekend looks milder, mid to upper 40s Saturday as winds turn south. We’ll also track some rain showers in the afternoon and evening. Sundays looks mild too, in the 40s with mainly dry weather during the day.

With that said, late Sunday through Sunday night, a wave of low pressure could deliver a shot of some mixed rain/snow going over to snow before tapering off early Monday. As the precip wraps up, the artic air starts dumping in with Monday night – Wednesday night being some of the coldest air we’ve had so far this winter.