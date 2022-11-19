7Weather- Wind picks up Sunday and it remains breezy to start the week.

A weak, fast-moving system passes by just south of us early Sunday morning, bringing rain to the Cape & the Islands between 4-6AM. That’s out of here by 7 AM and the rest of the day will have a mix of sun and clouds with a few flakes possible.

The big story tomorrow is the COLD WIND. We’ll have a sustained wind at 15-25mph with occasional gusts to 40mph. That’s enough to make it feel like the 20s throughout the day. Make sure you take the winter gear with you to the Patriots game!

Monday morning will feel cold with wind chill values in the teens. It’s bright, but a chilly breeze sticks around into the afternoon making it feel like the 30s.

Monday is looking good for travel across the country. It’s mild on the West Coast and cool in the central and eastern parts of the country. Southeast Texas and south Florida will have a few showers.