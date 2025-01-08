Winds rip again today and the air remains cold. Basically, it’s a repeat of yesterday and we’ll repeat the general theme again tomorrow. A wind advisory is up for gusts over 40mph in the higher terrain today. Wind chills hold in the single digits and lower teens as highs only recover into the low to mid 20s. Tomorrow, add a few more degrees, but it’s basically the same forecast.

Friday does offer an improvement as highs recover into the upper 30s and wind gusts subside to 20-25mph. A much better day to be outside in the afternoon.

How about a little snow? Late Friday night into Saturday morning, some patchy light snow/snow showers sneak in. While the brunt of the storm misses to our south, some towns/cities could catch a coating to an inch of snow to whiten the ground. Cold will be fairly seasonable with highs in the 30s and lows in teens and 20s. Heading north to ski? The weather looks good overall, seasonable cold, scattered snow showers and winds not all that strong.