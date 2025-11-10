After a relatively mild Monday due to the rain and clouds, temperatures will be dropping like a rock this week across Massachusetts!

First, tonight clouds will begin to move out aiding in a big temperature plummet. Lows will get down to the mid to upper 20s in spots. As the night progresses, the wind will pick up too.

That means as you’re headed to work Tuesday morning, with those cold temperatures and gusty winds, it’ll feel like it’s in the low 20s, so make sure to bundle up! Highs will only reach the upper 30s and low 40s, which will feel closer to the low 30s with the wind.

There will be mostly cloudy conditions, and those clouds at time could produce a spot sprinkle or flurry.

Wednesday the wind will stick around, but it won’t be quite as bad. Overall, breezy rather than downright windy.

Otherwise, the morning will be cold again in the upper 20s with highs in the low to mid 40s. Again, the skies are looking on the cloudy side and those clouds could produce some spot sprinkles or flurries.

Thursday, not quite as cold in the morning in the low 30s with highs back into the upper 40s. Clouds will linger and the breeze will, too. Friday the trend continues: morning temperatures in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s with cloudy skies and a breeze. Saturday: mid 20s to mid 40s and partly sunny. We’re tracking our first chance for some real wintry weather, with rain and maybe a wintry mix on Sunday. Stay tuned!