Brrrr… not that it’s that much colder this morning vs. yesterday morning, it’s just quite a bit windier. With gusts running 20-30mph, it adds a bit of a sting to the air as wind chills run between 5-15 to start the day. At least the overnight snow showers/squalls are gone as mostly sunny skies return for the day. Highs max out in the 35-40 range, but will feel more like 25-30 thanks to the wind gusting 20-30mph through the afternoon. The wind will be even stronger across the Outer Cape today, gusting to 40mph there.

Clouds increase tomorrow with highs near 40. While a spot rain or snow shower is possible, much of the day is dry with little weather impact on the morning or evening commute. Friday, it’s a different story.



I expect rain and snow to impact the Friday morning and the evening commute as the next storm rolls toward Southern New England. With an increasing east wind coming off water temps near 50, relatively milder ocean air will make it back through much of eastern and part of central Mass. That means, for many of us near and east of 495, it’s mainly a rain event with 1-2″ of rain likely. Even in Worcester, although a slushy inch or two of snow is possible, it’s mostly a cold rain. Farther north, across northern Worcester County, more snow is possible there, especially over 1000′ in elevation. Ski County will do well with this as many resorts catch 6-12″ of fresh snow.



Saturday morning, rain and snow showers taper off, allowing for a drier afternoon. Sunday looks quiet, with highs near 40.