Temps start off close to where they started off yesterday morning, however, today, the breeze will pick back up. Gusts that run 20-30mph this afternoon, will combine with air temps near 30, providing a chilly Tuesday. It’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

It’s pretty much a copy/paste forecast into tomorrow as temps rebound to near 30 with a gusty wind 25-35mph sticking around. Temps run near 30 again Thursday, but we’ll have lighter breezes by then.

The pattern is mainly dry this week, but by the weekend, scattered rain/snow showers are possible Saturday. For many locations, it’ll likely be scattered rain showers in the afternoon as temps warm up into the 40s.

There could be another wave of snow showers later Sunday-Monday morning if an area of low pressure along the front is close enough. By Monday, chillier air will settle back in.





Much colder air returns next week. You can see below, for much the central/eastern part of the U.S., next week runs quiet cold, 15-20 below average in the purple area and 8-15 below average in the greens.