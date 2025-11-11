The chilly breeze is quite apparent this morning as a gusty westerly wind drives down morning wind chills into the teens and 20s. While we’ll catch some breaks of sun, expect a lot of clouds at times today with a spot flurry or renegade snow shower not out of the question. Highs max out in the mid to upper 30s for most of us, and with the gusty wind, it’ll be the chilliest day we’ve had so far this season.



Winds subside a bit overnight, but overall, it’s a bit of a breezy forecast going through the end of the week. Highs generally run in the mid 40s tomorrow, closer to 50 Thursday and back into the mid 40s heading into the weekend.



We won’t track much precip through Saturday, however, the next storm likely moves in by Sunday, delivering the next shot of widespread rain, and even some sleet/snow mixed in across northern Mass/NH. Even there, likely won’t amount to much as a cold rain wins out.