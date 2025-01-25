While we had a bit of a break from the wind last week, that’ll change as we usher in a new work week in Massachusetts.

Saturday was chilly and a bit breezy, but the wind will kick back up on Sunday. What’s interesting is high temperatures will actually be pretty mild in the mid to upper 30s, but when you factor in the breezy conditions it’ll still only feel like the mid to upper 20s.

Otherwise, we’ll have more clouds in the morning than in the afternoon.

Monday will be similar but even windier. Morning lows will drop to the mid to upper teens with afternoon highs in the low to mid 30s. Skies will be bright throughout. However, gusts will top 25 mph at times so it’ll feel about 10 degrees colder than it really is.

Tuesday morning will be in the mid to upper 20s. It’ll already be windy in the morning, and at the same time we’re tracking a chance for some snow squalls. Those are short bursts of very heavy snow that can reduce visibility significantly. The rest of the day will be dry with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but again with a whipping wind it’ll feel significantly colder.

Wednesday we are still tracking a potential Alberta Clipper system which is an area of low pressure that originates from over Alberta, Canada. They typically bring pretty light snowfall totals, and this one is particularly moisture-starved so it won’t be too much of a troublemaker. Highs will reach the mid 30s.

After the Clipper system comes the next outbreak of Arctic air. Thursday and Friday, highs will only get to the 20s with lows in the single digits and the teens. However, with breezy conditions still it’ll feel close to zero degrees in the morning and only in the teens during the warmest part of those days. At least the sun will be out.

Saturday morning will still be frigid but the afternoon will make it back into the 30s.