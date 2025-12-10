Did today not feel balmy?! It’s amazing what several days in the deep freeze can do. We had our first above normal day of the month, but it wasn’t by much. Our average high is 44° and as of this writing, Boston’s high is 47°. This is actually what early December *should* feel like. Hopefully you enjoyed it, but because back to the deep freeze we go for the rest of the week and the weekend!

The storm that pulled in the warmer air today, is bringing rain showers in for the evening and the early part of the overnight. The rain will be gone by midnight. For a majority of us, this will stay as rain the entire time, but as the storm peels out, it will start to wrap colder air back in. So the higher elevations will see a brief little change over to snow later this evening, but it won’t amount to much. A coating to an inch is about it.

That is a tell at Mother Nature’s poker hand and a sign of what’s to come as the colder air continues to fill in overnight and through the day tomorrow. In fact tomorrow will be one of those days where our highs are in the morning and lows are in the afternoon.

So back to the cold we go tomorrow, but that’s only half the problem. That cold and gusty wind that we all love so much (sarcasm) will come back with a vengeance! In fact there’s a wind advisory in effect all day Thursday and Friday morning for winds that could gust up to 50 mph.

While those wind gusts could lead to some isolated tree damage, without the leaves on the trees, it shouldn’t be anything significant or widespread. The bigger impact is going to be the bite it puts back into the air with bitter cold wind chills. With the warmer temperatures in the morning tomorrow, it’s not as bad. But as temperatures fall through the day and wind speeds increase through the day, that combination will have quite the impact on those feels like temperatures. Out the door tomorrow morning will feel like the 20s, but by the time you head home from work and kids from school, feels like temperatures will drop to the teens and even some single digits.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning will be the worst. By Friday morning, expect to step out the door to wind chills in the single digits. As the wind relaxes slightly through the afternoon Friday, wind chills will improve, but it’s still cold — feeling like it’s about 20° Friday afternoon.

The weekend forecast will hold onto the chill with sunshine Saturday and our next chance for snow returning Sunday.