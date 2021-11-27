We saw our first flakes yesterday evening ending late last night, resulting in some accumulation, mainly for Worcester County and interior southern NH. It made for a picturesque winter wonderland across southern New England — ’tis the season!

The snow has lifted out, but the cold and the wind will be sticking around for our Saturday. If you’re heading out to support your local shops for Small Business Saturday, be sure to bundle up as highs will be in the upper 30s alongside gusty winds, dipping wind chills into the 20s for much of the afternoon.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds with lows into the upper 20s to 30°.

Winds weaken just in time for Sunday, but the clouds stick around with highs into the mid 30s to low 40s. If you’re heading to the Patriots game, still bundle up, but at least the wind chills won’t be quite as drastic as today.

We do see the chance for a spot flurry, but those chances are mainly at night and these could linger into Monday morning.

The weather pattern turns quiet through the middle of the work week and we start to see a warm-up with seasonable temperatures returning by Thursday and Friday.