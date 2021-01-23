Cold Wind Sunday, Few Chances For Flurries Next Week

7Weather- The cold wind that was around on Saturday, is here to stay for the rest of the weekend. Two storms move by south of us this upcoming week, giving us a few chances for flurries.

Sunday morning will feel very cold with wind chill values near 0º. It remains windy throughout the day, keeping feels like temperatures in the teens to near 20º in the afternoon. Winds gradually die down a bit overnight into Monday.

Monday will still have a chilly breeze, but it won’t be nearly as windy as it was throughout the weekend. Highs are seasonably chilly in the mid 30s. The day starts sunny, and then clouds move in the afternoon.

A storm system moves by south of New England on Tuesday. It looks like another miss for us. Expect increasing clouds with the chance for flurries, especially in the afternoon.

Lingering moisture from this system on Tuesday, leaves us with the chance for flurries on Wednesday. A second system moving by, likely misses us Thursday. As of now, we could see a few snow showers with gusty winds.