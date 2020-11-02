Cold Wind to A Big Warm-Up

A cold west wind, whipping around will be with us through the day, adding to the chill you feel in the air. With gusts ramping up to 40-50mph, a few isolated tree limbs/power outages are possible. In addition to that, wind chills will hold near 30 this afternoon as highs top off only near 40. The sunset today is at 4:35pm.

Election day is rather quiet weather-wise across much of the country and across much of southern New England. The only thing to watch for is a brief passing rain or snow shower early tomorrow morning. The afternoon and evening is chilly, but dry with temps in the lower 40s for highs.

With a lot of leaves covered in snow over the weekend, soaked in rain yesterday afternoon, and now a cold wind in place now, the yard work has certainly been put on hold. While the wind and cold knock off a lot more leaves off the trees today, we’ll have much better yard work weather ahead. Mid to late week has a major warm-up with dry air winning out. By the end of the week, through the weekend, temps run in the 60s to near 70, also providing a nice opportunity to grab an outside reservation for dining again. We’ll continue to be mild through next Wednesday.