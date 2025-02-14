After yesterday’s slopfest, a cold wind kicked in last night and is still huffing and puffing today. Gusts push 30-40mph through much of the day. Temps hover in the upper 20s to low 30s with wind chills in the teens. It’ll be dry, so no issues making to you dinner date or out for the evening on this Valentines Day.

The weekend starts cold and dry with light winds through the day. Tomorrow evening, snow breaks out.

The snow becomes steadier through the evening with pockets of moderate to heavy snow possible. We’ll flip the switch to sleet and freezing rain/rain near the South Coast by 2am, 4-5am in Boston and by 8am across northern MA/NH. The longer you have snow/sleet, the higher the totals. Those totals range from 1-2″ near the South Coast to about 3-4″ around Boston out and along the Pike and around 5-6″ near the MA/NH border. Interior NH and southern VT will have a bit more. Sunday is a messy day with rain across eastern Mass and freezing rain across the interior. The slickest conditions will be northwest of 495 midday/afternoon.

The waterlogged snow/sleet will freeze up solid Sunday night as colder air comes back in.



It’s cold and windy Monday and Tuesday with gusts 40-50mph and highs in the 20s. Lows at night fall into the single digits and lower teens.



Wednesday is cold, but the winds are lighter.



By Thursday afternoon into Friday AM, we’ll watch the development of a coastal storm to our south. If it’s close enough, fair game for snow!