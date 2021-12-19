7Weather- Skies gradually clear up today and a gusty wind develops mid-day.

Some of us will start to see some clearing by lunch time. This will be when we hit our highs in the mid and upper 30s. Temperatures will be in the 30s, but that cold wind will make it feel like 20s. The wind will be annoying today, but we need sidewalks and roads to dry out before we dip down overnight.

That wind should dry things out today. It looks like it might be enough to prevent slick spots tonight as temperatures fall into the teens and low 20s.

You’ll want to layer up tomorrow. It will be cold in the morning with temperatures in the teens. There will be less wind around so that 34º won’t feel too bad, especially with bright skies.

Tuesday has seasonable highs in the low 40s. There will be a light breeze around with a mix of sun and clouds.

Overall, we’re looking at a calm weather week. Wednesday is also near 40º, and then the week ends chilly with highs in the 30s. A warm front lifts through the area on Christmas Day. If the moisture ahead of the front moves in throughout the morning then we could have a wintry mix that changes to rain.