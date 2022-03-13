After yesterday’s messy mix of heavy rain that changed to snow as temperatures took a tumble, we’re waking up to a cold wind and clear skies to your Sunday.

Plus, a bit more tired because we sprung forward one hour due to Daylight Saving Time and the strong winds that were felt across the region late last night.

The winds will slowly weaken through the afternoon today. Under a mix of sun and clouds, highs will stretch into the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight, under partly cloudy skies temperatures will dip into the upper 20s to low 30s.

We’re in for a warm up for the work week.

Low 50s return for Monday while Tuesday brings highs into the upper 50s. It will be slightly cooler for Wednesday before 60s return just in time for St. Patrick’s Day as well as Friday. Next Saturday features more clouds and a few showers with highs into the mid 50s.