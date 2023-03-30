After the passage of a cold front overnight, chilly weather is expected today with windy conditions and high temperatures in the 30s and 40s.

Factoring in the wind, wind chills will range from the upper 20s into the mid 30s all day.

If you’re headed to Fenway this afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies but a wind chill from 29-34 degrees from first pitch to last out.

Friday into the weekend, temperatures will be on the rise as another weather system heads towards New England from the Midwest.

Although we will see rain on Saturday, temperatures are expected to reach the low 60s, so a warm rain instead of a cold rain this time around.