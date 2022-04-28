Whoa! Is this March 28th, or April 28th? Well, it certainly doesn’t feel very Spring-like this morning as whipping winds, gusting past 30mph, pushing in chilly air as wind chills run into the mid 20s to near 30. Despite air temps starting off between 35-40, there won’t be a huge warm-up today as highs max out only about 10 degrees warmer than the morning lows. With highs in the mid 40s to near 50, plus midday clouds fading the sun at times, and a gusty wind around 30mph at times, it’ll be a chilly day for sure.

Temps tonight fade back into the 30s as skies go mainly clear. Tomorrow, it’ll be a similar day as to what we have on our hands today. Although, temps run just a couple degrees higher and we’ll have a bit more sun. It’s cool and breezy for sure though with highs in the low 50s and winds gusting 20-30mph.





The breeze fades a bit Saturday, but the chilly air hangs around with temps in the mid 50. Sunday is much nicer, mid to upper 60s inland and near 60 at the coast. It’ll be brighter too.





60s stick around early to mid week with a few showers moving in Monday night and early Tuesday and perhaps again Wednesday.