The dry is back, but so is a gusty wind as west to southwesterly breezes whip around, gusting 25-35mph today. As temps max out in the low to mid 40s, it’ll feel quite chilly through the day. A mix of sun and clouds prevail, with occasional batches of clouds capable of pushing out a sprinkle or flurry. With that said, I don’t expect rain or snow to be anything to interrupt good driving conditions or outside work.



Temps fade back into the 20s to low 30s tonight and rebound into the low 40s tomorrow under a mix of sun and clouds. The breeze tomorrow still adds a chill, just not quite as strong as gusts run 20-25mph.



Saturday is the pick of the weekend to get stuff done outside as temps bounce back into the low to mid 40s and winds only gust to 15-20mph.



Sunday does look mainly dry aside from a spot sprinkle or flurry, however, it’ll be windy with gusts 30-35mph again. Chilly stuff if your heading to the tailgates/game at Gillette.



Temps do moderate back to near 50 next Wednesday with dry conditions prevailing. Great weather for a busy travel day!



Overall, the next storm chance doesn’t arrive until either Friday or Saturday of next week. Plenty of time to watch that one, if it does indeed impact us.