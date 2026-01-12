Just like January’s in New England should… winter cold and winning playoff football.



The chilly breeze that kicked in yesterday and lasted through the game in Foxboro, still lingers this morning. Temps start this Monday morning in the 20s with wind chills in the teens. Winds gusts 25-35mph this morning and taper a bit this afternoon under a partly sunny sky.



Tuesday is another dry day with temps back in the lower 40s. Add in more sunshine and lighter winds, and it’ll be a nice January day.



Add on a few more degrees Wednesday. We’ll also add some scattered showers in there too.

A few isolated showers are possible Thursday with more snow showers and colder air back on Friday. The pattern that ends the week and starts the weekend is colder over with perhaps another shot of some rain/snow by Sunday.