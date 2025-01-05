If you haven’t been loving the cold and windy weather all of this weekend, we’ve got some bad news for you: most of this week will be similar.

Low temperatures Monday morning will get down to the mid to upper teens, but with even a light breezy wind, that’ll only feel like the single digits. Make sure to bundle up to the best of your ability.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 20s and low 30s, but with a slight breeze still that’ll only feel like it’s 20 degrees.

On top of that, a few more clouds will roll in for the afternoon, taking away more warming sun. In the evening, it’ll feel like the teens.

Tuesday the strong wind gusts will be back with a vengeance. Winds will be gusting over 25-30 mph at times during an already bitterly cold day.

The already-cold temperatures and relentless wind will make it feel like the teens during the warmest part of the day on Tuesday.

Not much changes Wednesday. Highs will be down to the mid to upper 20s with wind chills in the single digits and teens. It stays dry at least.

Thursday will be a repeat of Wednesday before little relief on Friday. It’ll still be breezy but at least highs will be back to the low to mid 30s for Friday.

This is still far in the future, and much can change, but we are tracking our next chance of snow for next weekend.