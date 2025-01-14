Wednesday will be an almost exact repeat of Tuesday, so if you were cold from the wind, make sure to bundle up this time!

Wednesday, we’ll continue to see those wind gusts topping 25 mph. That’ll make morning temperatures in the teens and 20s feel like the single digits. Even in the afternoon, feels-like temperatures will barely reach near 20 degrees.

Actual highs will reach closer to the upper 20s and low 30s, and skies will be pretty bright.

Thursday will be similar, however we won’t have the wind around, so it’ll actually feel a lot warmer. Highs will reach the upper 20s and low 30s and we stay dry.

Friday will be a bit cloudy with highs in the low to mid 30s. Morning temperatures will still get down to the teens, though. The weekend forecast looks a bit wetter and more unsettled.

Saturday, we will have some light rain showers around. There may be some mixing going on in the hills where it’s colder, but most of us will be noticeably milder reaching the low to mid 40s.

Sunday, highs will reach the low 40s and there’s a chance for some rain and snow Sunday night. As the temperatures drop, that could switch to plain snow for Monday morning however a lot of different moving parts have to come into place here for that to happen. The models are still pretty split, meaning there is high uncertainty on whether or not the storm system will get close enough to produce rain or snow. For now, we have a snow chance for Monday morning but it’s something we’ll have to watch. Otherwise Monday will be cold in the low to mid 20s only.

Most of that week is looking frigid. Temperatures will plummet well below average. Tuesday morning’s lows will drop down to the single digits and afternoon highs won’t make it out of the upper teens.