Your Sunday will be pretty uneventful weather-wise, but we’ve got an active weather pattern ahead.

Highs today will top off in the upper 30s. We’ll start with some sun but clouds will increase as we get toward the second half of the day.

Monday will feature plenty of sun, but that’s about the only good thing about the forecast! Morning lows will drop to the teens with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 20s. The kicker is the wind. Winds will gust to 20-25 mph.

Those wind gusts will make it feel like it’s down to the single digits in the morning and the teens in the afternoon. Make sure you bundle up like you did last Friday!

Tuesday morning will be cold in the morning but we’ll rebound a bit in the afternoon. Expect to wake up to temperatures in the single digits, even without a wind!

In the afternoon we’ll reach the low to mid 30s. Skies will be partly sunny with a chance for evening snow showers.

Wednesday will feel much warmer! We’ll only drop into the 20s in the morning with highs into the mid 40s! We’ve got some chances for precipitation. Most of it will be rain, but there could be snow or a mix at times in spots. We’ll be watching this closely as the week progresses!

Thursday we dry out but the breeze returns. Temperatures will be in the 30s all day long with partly sunny skies. We could see an isolated snow or rain shower on Friday with highs in the mid 30s but we have better chances for snow as we usher into Saturday with highs in the low 30s.