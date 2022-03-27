7Weather- An arctic front moves through tonight dropping temperatures the next couple of days.

You might see 30s on the 7-day and think, “that’s not so bad,” but it’s the wind that will make it feel cold. Wind chills will be between 10º-17º in the morning with a peeks of sun, and even a few flurries. There will be lots of clouds in the afternoon with feels like temperatures in the low 20s.

You’ll want to bundle up on Tuesday morning! With clear skies our morning temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s. With that gusty wind still around it will feel like the single digits and teens. Highs reach into the upper 30s but that cold wind makes it feel about 10 degrees colder.

Things start to warm up mid-week. Wednesday has less wind around with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s. Clouds increase as a warm front approaches the area and there could be a few showers overnight.

You might run into sprinkles throughout the daylight hours on Thursday, but the steady rain doesn’t arrive until after sunset. There will be period of rain Thursday night with a lingering shower Friday morning.

Skies gradually clear on Friday and we get into the upper 50s. Temperatures will be dropping in the evening as a cold front clears the region.