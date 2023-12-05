After temps drifted up into the upper 40s to lower 50s yesterday, some chillier air starts to settle back in today. Despite temps starting off in the 30s this morning, there’s not a lot of upward movement to those numbers are highs max out near 40 midday and drift back downs into the mid 30s by late afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies prevail this afternoon as a few spotty showers pass through the Cape and Islands. Elsewhere, most of us stay dry.

As temps dip down below freezing tonight, scattered snow showers start to develop near Cape Ann and Plymouth County. As instability increases, along with some ocean enhancement, bursts of some steadier/heavier snow is possible early to mid morning tomorrow across Cape Ann as well as far eastern Bristol County and especially Plymouth County. In these locations, a coating to a couple inches of snow is likely. If your area picks up near 2″ of snow in heavier bursts, expect some reductions in visibility. Near Boston and out through MetroWest, the risk for snow is lower, but lighter snow showers/flurries could throw down spotty coatings.

By the afternoon, temps remain in the low to mid 30s as snow showers push toward the Cape and taper off. The pattern remains chilly through Friday morning, before temps start to bounce back up into the 40s in the afternoon. Temps jump into the 50s over the weekend with some spotty showers possible Sunday afternoon, then a period of heavier rain and gusty winds likely Sunday night.