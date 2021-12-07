How about the win last night for the Pats out in Buffalo? How about the wind out there in Orchard Park as well?! While the strong wind went from western New York to eastern New England last night, those winds will subside slowly this morning, in fact by midday, we’ll only catch gusts around 10-15mph, much better than the 40-50mph we had overnight. Temps this morning are in the 30s, and there won’t be much upward push as highs max out in the upper 30s on average under a mix of sun and clouds.



With some chillier air back in place, the stage is set for a little bit of snow to fall across the area tomorrow afternoon and tomorrow evening. Patchy light snow and flurries break out tomorrow afternoon and as a coastal low strengthens, some steadier snow is possible by the early evening. While it won’t be a big storm, a coating to a couple inches of snow will set the winter mood, and any coatings of snow on the roads after sunset tomorrow will allow for some possible slick spots.

The little bit of snow we do get will be just a memory by Saturday as showers and milder air move in. Highs spike to near 60 Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Sunday features morning showers tapering off by midday, allowing for a drier afternoon with temps dropping to near 40.