A bit more of a chill in the air this morning as temps run in the teens and 20s and wind chills run in 10-15 degree range for many. With numbers bouncing back into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon, it’ll be a seasonably cold day overall. Clouds do thicken up this afternoon and with a breeze turning to the north to northeast, we’ll track a few ocean-effect flurries developing across far southeast Mass this afternoon/evening.

While we start dry tomorrow, some rain and snow showers start to break out by midday. Don’t expect a lot of snow though, just some slushy coatings across the higher terrain. I still expect the bulk of this storm to produce rain, and about 1″ of it. Gusty southerly winds develop Friday morning too, gusting 35-45mph, strongest across Southeast Mass. Friday will be mild too, with highs in the low to mid 50s as we dry out from west to east midday, into the afternoon.

Saturday, through MLK Day looks mainly dry with temps returning to the 35-40 degree range for the 3 day weekend.

If you’re planning to go up north to ski, Ski Country will see Thursday afternoon snow change to mix/rain by Friday, then back to snow showers by Friday night. It’ll be cold enough for more snow making over the weekend with temps near 30 by day and 10-15 at night up north.