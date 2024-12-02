Back to school and back to work on this opening week of December. While the Fall didn’t feature a lot of cold air, our first week of Meteorological Winter will. Highs today run several degrees below average after a cold start to the day. The winds will be fairly light and we’ll hold onto quite a bit of sun as temps max out in the mid to upper 30s.

Nearly a copy and paste forecast into tomorrow after a chilly start.

Wednesday will near 40 in the afternoon as clouds advance in. Those clouds do produce rain and snow Wednesday night, into Thursday morning. Any cold air across eastern Mass overnight Wednesday will erode with a southwesterly breeze, flipping any snow to rain showers. Inland, especially across the higher terrain, the cold is more sustainable, thus the increased chance of snow. Where it’s mainly snow, 1-3″ is possible outside 495, especially across the higher terrain. Rain and snow tapers by midday Thursday and a gusty breeze develops out of the west.

West winds are feisty Friday, gusting over 30mph as cold air comes crashing back in.

The weekend start cold, in the low to mid 30s Saturday with a bit milder air Sunday, near 40. A few spotty snow showers are possible late Saturday or Saturday night, but the bulk of the weekend looks dry.