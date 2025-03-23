A cold front is in the forecast Saturday evening and behind it colder air to follow into Sunday.

Temperatures Sunday morning will fall into the 20s along with some windy conditions.

Wind chills may fall into the teens for most with some spots dipping into the single digits.

By the afternoon winds will subside some so conditions won’t be as bad.

Sunday night and into early Monday a weather system will move into this colder airmass and could bring some snow.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team.