After a mild weekend, cold weather is set to move into New England over the next several days.

Although Monday will still be a mild day, colder air will move in behind a front into Tuesday. Some light rain and snow showers can be expected into Tuesday morning, with cold air to follow as high temps fall back into the 30s midweek.

Late week a second cold front will push through New England and temperatures are expected to drop well below average. Feels like temperatures could be into the single digits on Saturday and even below zero in spots!