After a mild start to 2023, March has started on the colder side of things, with temps in the 40s and 30s for highs and some snowfall.

Although most of the upcoming week’s forecast features seasonable weather, mid-March is looking a bit colder.

A dip in the jet stream next week will bring cold weather back to a good portion of the country, including New England, which can expect to see more 30s and potential snow.

Stay tuned to the latest from the 7Weather team for the latest as winter weather hangs on to New England.