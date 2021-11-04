Cool enough for you? While much of this Fall has been warm, we’ve certainly taken a few steps back the last couple of days, easing our way into a chillier pattern. This morning, the temperature of 37 in Boston is the coldest so far this fall and many locations outside of Boston fell well below freezing as 25-28 was a common range.

Highs today recover to the upper 40s to 50 with sunny to partly cloudy skies. Tonight will be similar to last night, although a bit warmer across the Cape, where clouds are more prevalent.





Tomorrow is mainly dry across the region, although there will be some instability down near the Cape and Islands. That’ll help drive some spotty sprinkles/isolated shower there in the morning/midday. Temps do run near 50 in the afternoon with a bit of a breeze too. Gusts run 15-25mph, strongest across the Cape.

The weekend looks dry and seasonable, low to mid 50s with Saturday being the coldest morning of the week. Low to mid 20s will be widespread aside from Boston and the outer Cape, where temps will be in the 30s.



The ocean storm stays offshore, however, we’ll watch the tides as the run astronomically high Sunday and Monday. Some splashover/minor flooding is still possible.





Next week looks milder. Near 60 Tuesday and Wednesday.