The dry air is back, but so is the chill with temps starting off this morning in the 20s and wind chills in the teens. Despite the sunshine today, we won’t warm up much, topping off in the lower 30s this afternoon. At least it’s a good travel day weather-wise if you’re hitting the road, or picking up some last minute gifts or grocery shopping for the big feast.

Clouds do increase tonight and with the cold air still in place, it’ll set the stage for some morning flakes to fly tomorrow. Festive for sure with a coating to an inch of snow for many just in time for Christmas Eve. Yes, there will be some slick spots for a few hours tomorrow morning, but it’s not an all day issue. Late morning, through the afternoon will be dry with temps in the 30s.

A few rain/snow showers are around Christmas day with the chance for more widespread precip Christmas night. That will taper off to a few flurries Sunday morning with dry, breezy and seasonable temps moving in, including for the big Pats/Bills battle. Go Pats!





