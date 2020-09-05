Comfortable, Beautiful Weather Next Two Days

7Weather- The comfortable weather sticks around the next couple of days, and then humidity gradually builds mid-week.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun with highs near 80º. Boston likely gets into the upper 70s around noon, and then an onshore breeze drops the city into the low and mid 70s for the rest of the afternoon. It won’t be as bright and sunny as Saturday, but it will still be a beautiful day.

Labor Day will have fantastic weather! The day starts in the low 60s, and then it warms up nicely in the afternoon. Highs reach into the low 80s inland, and near 75 at the coast.

Soak in the sun and warm weather while we have it! Our beaches will be near 75º the next two days. Sunday has a mix of clouds and sun, and Labor Day will be breezy at times along the coast.

The weather is great for outdoor dining the next few days. Sunday and Labor Day have comfortable humidity, with highs near 80. Tuesday is a bit muggy, but still not overly humid, and highs are near 85.