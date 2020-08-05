Comfortable End to the Week, A Few Showers Friday

We saw the return to the 90+ heat earlier this afternoon, coupled up with muggy dewpoints that will be on their way out through tonight as a cold front pushes out the humidity.

The lower humidity sticks around through the end of the week, with Thursday being the nicest of the next two days. Thursday brings mainly sunny skies and highs into the mid 80s inland, low 80s at the coast AND that lower humidity will feel nice for any of your outdoor plans.

Friday brings a few showers south as system skims just south of New England. We’re not tracking a washout, but the clouds will linger through most of the afternoon.

A few lingering showers are possible into the early morning hours of our Saturday, otherwise we’re tracking decreasing cloud cover through midday, giving way to near seasonable high temperatures, low 80s inland, slightly cooler at the coast.

Sunday is the pick of the weekend with mainly sunny skies, highs into the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s at the coast.

It will be a hot start to the week with highs around 90, coupled up with building humidity. A sweeping cold front will bring more clouds and a chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening with a few of those storms lingering into Wednesday.