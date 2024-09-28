High pressure remains in control across Northern New England, so we’re expecting a comfortable fall day tomorrow.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, mainly in the 60s with a few low 70s, that’s due to a few more clouds in the forecast.

Although showers are possible in Connecticut and Rhode Island tomorrow, 95% of our area is expected to stay dry.

The only exception is Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket that could see a spot shower or two.

Some of the remnants of Hurricane Helene will move through the area late Tuesday and into Wednesday, our next best chance for rain.

