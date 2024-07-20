Get out and enjoy the beautiful weekend weather! Eventually, the humidity and chances for storms will return starting next week.

For your Saturday, highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. At the Cape it’ll be cooler only in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will be partly sunny, and we just have a low-end chance for an isolated sprinkle or shower. Most won’t see that.

Tonight, a bit more humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll be partly cloudy, and again could pick up a stray shower.

Tomorrow will be noticeably warmer. Highs will jump to the mid to upper 80s and skies will be bright.

Again, just a slight chance for an isolated shower.

Humidity will uptick a little, but it still won’t be as bad as most of this month has been.

Monday is looking dry and warm in the mid to upper 80s, although it will be a bit cooler along the coast.

Rain and storm chances return on Tuesday and linger through Friday.