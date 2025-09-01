The weather winning streak will continue as low humidity and dry air win out again today. After a chilly start, temps rebound to 70-75 at the coast this afternoon and mid to upper 70s inland. A fair amount of highs clouds are in the mix too, yielding that milky appearance to the sky at times that fades/filters out the sun a bit.

The pattern is pretty much on cruise control through Thursday with highs near 80 inland, 70-75 at the coast.



By the end of the week, dew points (humidity) jumps up into the 65-70 range. That’ll bring back the muggy air. With the combo of more humidity and a couple of fronts moving through, Friday and Saturday will also offer the chance for scattered showers and storms. No all day rain/washouts, but some wet weather to dodge at times.