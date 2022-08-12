The humidity continues to drop off and that’ll be the case heading into the weekend, allowing for a very comfortable feel to the air to remain over the next several days. Temps this afternoon run in the low to mid 70s across the Cape, where more clouds and even a spot shower will be, to the low 80s inland.



Tomorrow, it’ll be very similar with more clouds near the coast/Cape isolated shower, and temps in the low 70s at the coast to near 80 inland. Sunday looks great, with highs in the low 80s inland, mid to upper 70s coast.

We’ll still watch the potential of rain by mid-week next week, but if the low stays far enough south, then widespread, beneficial rain won’t make it’s way in. The pattern does remain on the cooler side as an onshore breeze holds temps down a bit, obviously more so if consistent wet weather can move in for a day or so. A large portion of eastern Massachusetts is in an Extreme drought as some locations are in their top 10 driest year to date on record from Jan 1. to Aug11th.