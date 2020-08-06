Comfy Air Today, Showers For Some Tomorrow

A noticeable change in the air for sure this morning as temperatures dipped into the mid 50s to near 60 in many suburbs as lower humidity has settled on in. Those lower dew points are here to stay today with sunshine this morning, fading a bit through some mid to high level clouds this afternoon. Highs near 80 at the beach and run in the mid to upper 80s inland. A great day overall from the beach to the golf course to getting some yard work done.

More clouds move in tomorrow as it’ll be cooler, 70s to near 80, with scattered showers south of the Pike. The highest risk for a heavier showers tomorrow will be along the South Coast. A few scattered showers and storms start Saturday before we dry out for the afternoon and heat up again to near 90 by Sunday.