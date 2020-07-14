Comfy, Cooler Weather Rest of Week

7Weather- Showers and storms end this evening, and now we dry out, and cool down for the rest of the week.

It is mostly cloudy Wednesday morning, and then skies gradual clear throughout the day. Temperatures start in mid 60s, and only make into the 70s in the afternoon. Inland cities make it into the mid and upper 70s, and a northeast wind will keep the coast in the low 70s.

Thursday is another beautiful day! Humidity is low, and it is mild. Inland areas make into the upper 70s, and an onshore wind will keep the coast slightly cooler. It looks like the day has a mix of sun and clouds.

There will be a line of showers and thunderstoms to our west Thursday evening, but it really falls apart by the time it gets to us. It looks like it arrives early Friday morning, and it’ll be in the form of a few showers. The rest of the day is dry, and there will be peeks of sun here and there in the afternoon. Highs reach into the upper 70s, and it will start to feel muggy late in the day.

Enjoy the cooler weather. The heat builds again as we head into the weekend, and the beginning of next week.

Saturday looks to be in the low 90s, and Sunday has highs in the mid 90s. Both days will have plenty of sunshine and humidity.