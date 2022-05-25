It’s a cool start for sure this morning with many towns and cities waking up to temperatures in the 40s. With clear skies, little wind and low humidity, it was the perfect set-up overnight to allow for that chilly start.

It’s also a great set-up for a nice bounce back today as highs jump back into the 70s, at least away from the immediate coast. At the coast, temps run 60-65 this afternoon. Low humidity does prevail today and tomorrow, under a mix of sun and clouds. Temps tomorrow are very similar to today.

Humidity jumps up Friday and Saturday as dew points surge into the 60s. Friday will be warmer too, with highs near 80. There will be a few scattered showers predawn Friday, but a better chance for scattered showers/storms Friday evening. That will leave a large portion of Friday, during the day, dry.



While it’s not a washout, scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday, so if you do have plans for that first cookout of the season over Memorial Day Weekend, Sunday and Monday seem to have the lower chance for rain as well as lower humidity vs. Saturday. Temps run mild, 70s Saturday and Sunday and likely 80s inland on Monday.