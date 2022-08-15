Back to back beautiful days were present over the weekend and on this Monday morning, where pretty much picking up right where we left off. That means a cool start, low humidity and seasonable afternoon ahead with highs in the 70s and low 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. With an onshore breeze kicking in, it’ll be coolest at the coast. Still, pretty good beach/boating forecast with light breezes and light seas.





Tonight will be cool again with lows back in the 50s and low 60.

Tomorrow, cloudy to partly sunny skies prevail, with temps near 80 inland, low to mid 70s at the coast.

Wednesday’s storm looks too far east to bring beneficial rains across southern New England as the highest chance for 1″+ will be across Downeast Maine. With that said, it’ll be a cooler day with mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers possible. Seas run high with waves 4-8 feet and a high risk of rip currents. In addition, there could be some minor splash-over at high tide Wednesday/Wednesday night.

We’ll warm up in the mid to upper 80s by Friday and Saturday as good pool/beach weather return. Overall, a good vacation week across much of Southern New England.

