Football and Fall go hand and hand, so how appropriate that we start off this morning feeling like September. After all, the Pats kick off the preseason tonight. Aside from a spot shower late this afternoon/evening, plan on a comfortable day overall with temps in the mid 70s and humidity still on the lower side.

Humidity comes surging back in late tonight, Friday and into Saturday morning as tropical humidity and moisture from what’s left of Tropical Storm Debby, comes up the coast. Batches of showers and storms will drop tropical downpours and create the risk of localized flash flooding/stream/river flooding where the heaviest bands set up across the mid-Atlantic, New York State and parts of southern Quebec.

For us, any showers tomorrow are spotty, with the risk of scattered downpours higher Friday night into Saturday morning. Localized downpours may drop up to 1-2″ in spots in southern New England Friday night into Saturday morning, but the highest chance for 3-6″ remains west of us.

We’ll watch late Friday night/early Saturday AM for the potential of a strong thunderstorm or two. The system does appear fast enough, that midday Saturday into Saturday afternoon should dry out with returning sun as the humidity starts to lower. Last locations to see it dry out will be Southeast Mass.

Sunday looks good as humidity comes crashing back down and comfy air lingers through most of next week.