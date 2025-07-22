A little chill in the air this morning as temps start the day in the upper 40s and low 50s for many. With sunshine and a very dry airmass in place, temps bounce back quickly, recovering into the 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Coolest at the coast.

Wednesday starts cool with a warmer afternoon as highs push back into the mid 80s.

Heat and humidity make a comeback Thursday and peak Friday. In fact, Friday will likely be very hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A few storms are possible late Friday.

It won’t be as hot over the weekend, but still warm and humid with a few scattered storms on Saturday. Sunday will be a bit less humid and a bit cooler vs. Saturday. Also the chance for a shower/storm is lower on Sunday.