Comfy This Evening, Humid the Rest of the Week

7Weather- It will feel comfy this evening, but then tropical air moves in tomorrow.

Wednesday stars cloudy with temperatures in the low 70s. There will be a few peeks of sun in the early afternoon, allowing highs to hit into the mid 80s. There is a 40% chance of storms after 4 PM, mainly north and west. One of two of these storms could make into the Boston area between 6-8 PM.

Thursday is the warmest day of the week. It will feel tropical with highs between 85-90º. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for a isolated storm (only a 10% chance).

Friday starts with some sun, and then clouds gradually increase throughout the day. Most of the day is dry, and temperatures reach into the mid 80s.

A low pressure system that has a 40% chance of becoming a tropical system will bring in soaking rain Friday night into Saturday. As of now, light showers begin after sunset, and then there will be pockets of heavier rain overnight and into Saturday morning. The system will stay in our region for most of Saturday, keeping scattered showers and storms around for the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s, and it remains humid.