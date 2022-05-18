We walk out the door this morning to a very comfortable start to the day with temps in the 50s, low humidity and abundant sunshine. With that sunshine, temps will jump into the low to mid 70s this afternoon. The breeze gusts 20-25mph today out of the west, which is a bit lower than yesterday.

Clouds increase tonight, and we’ll track some showers tomorrow. Most of the showers move through during the morning-midday hours. Temps hold near 60 as mainly cloudy skies win out.



We start the return of the warmth Friday with temps in the 80s inland, 70s coast and really ramp up the heat this weekend as highs head for the 90-95 range. Even in Boston, there’s a chance to hit 90 as the south to southwest breeze is just strong enough to kick out the sea breeze. Along the immediate North Shore and South Shore, temps run in the 80s and in the 70s across Cape Ann and Cape Cod. Some late-day storms are possible Sunday/Sunday night.