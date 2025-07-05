We continue to string together dry days for our holiday weekend. Today it’s warm and comfortable. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s inland. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s/near 80 for the Cape. We’ll see high clouds mixed with sunshine. There will be a slight breeze out of the southwest.

Tomorrow the heat and humidity return! There is a heat advisory for most of our area outside of the Cape and Islands. It runs tomorrow and into Monday for feels like temperatures up to 100. Monday will be the peak of the heat and humidity.

Here’s a look at where the heat will be tomorrow.

-MB