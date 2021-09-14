A mix of clouds and sun prevails today as temps warm from the 50s and 60s this morning to the 70s this afternoon. 75-80 inland, and 70-75 at the coast is expected as low humidity lingers for one more day. No rain today, but that’ll change for the remainder of workweek as a more unsettled pattern settles in.

Although storms are in the forecast tomorrow, they won’t arrive until late in the day. That’ll leave much of the afternoon rain-free with a summer feel to the air as temps head up into the mid to upper 80s. Dew points run into the 60s, making for that muggy feel to the air. Storms start to slide in from northwest to southeast tomorrow evening. Some storms will likely be strong to severe across central and parts of southern New England with damaging wind gusts, hail and even an isolated tornado. The highest chance for severe storms in our area will be northwest of 495 early in the evening.

The front that moves through tomorrow evening is slow to exit, and while it’ll be cooler again Thursday and Friday, we’ll have scattered showers to track.

We’ll have to watch a coastal low Saturday as the next named tropical/subtropical storm is possible off the east coast. Whether it’s names or not, doesn’t affect that forecast all that much as even without a name, the area of low pressure would possibly through some showers our way. The highest risk of rain from that low is across Southeast Mass as of now. If the track is significantly southeast of Nantucket, then much of the area will stay dry.

