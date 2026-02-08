The snow was the focus for Saturday. But now? It’s all about the cold.

Our post-frontal arctic air is settling into the region, and the result is temperatures on either side of zero degrees on this Sunday morning. Parts of Worcester County, for example, are waking up below zero.

With wind gusts still largely in the 20s and 30s, it will feel like temperatures are between -10 and -30 throughout the morning. Even in the afternoon, high temperatures are only in the teens, and it will feel like they’re right around zero.

To put this in perspective, the average high this time of year is 38 degrees and the average low is 23. Clearly, this isn’t typical “winter in New England” cold. This is the type of cold that can be downright harmful if you’re not prepared heading outdoors. What does that really mean? It means that frostbite is on the table if you’re outside with exposed skin for 30 minutes or more, so make sure that, even for a quick jaunt outside, you’re covered, and layered!

Even tonight, when you’re heading to or from Super Bowl parties (#goPats), you’ll want to keep the layers handy– even if it’s just for the walk to/from the car. Lows will be between 3 – 10 degrees, and it’ll feel like we’re back below zero.

By the way… you know where it’s not this cold? Santa Clara.

The Super Bowl city will start the day in the mid 40s with some sunshine, while temperatures peak in the mid 60s (during the game). By the 4th quarter, temperatures will fall back into the 50s, and clouds increase as well. Overall? A benign, even downright nice weather day for some football!

Back to what’s happening here at home. After the brutal cold to end the weekend, you might be pleased to hear that some more manageable temperatures are on the way this coming week! Now, don’t get too excited. I’m not saying it’s going to be warm. It’ll just be in the 30s as opposed to the 20s, teens and single digits. But hey, improvement is improvement, and at this point, it would be nice just to get back to “average”.

Aside from the temperatures, we are watching out for a quick-moving clipper system (a punchy little storm that’ll cruise out of southern Canada) that could bring us a brief bout of snow showers Tuesday afternoon and night. We’ll keep watch on this system and keep you posted, but know that, right now, it’s looking like we’ll only see a dusting to an inch or two!